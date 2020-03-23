POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraqi florist pairs petals with protective items in baskets
01:07
World
Iraqi florist pairs petals with protective items in baskets
Panic buying has resulted in fights erupting and shelves being emptied rapidly as fear of the spread of coronavirus grips shoppers worldwide. But an Iraqi florist is helping her patrons battle the virus in a different way ...with a special bouquet. Sarah Balter reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #iraqnews #irawcoronavirus #panicbuying
March 23, 2020
