Philippines slum residents struggle with social distancing
02:16
World
Philippines slum residents struggle with social distancing
In south-east Asia, governments have imposed broad restrictions in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading. In the Philippines, millions are confined to their homes, and cities have been placed under lockdown. But people who live in slums are concerned that crowded living quarters could make it harder to fight the virus - if it begins to spread there. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #philippinescoronavirus #socialdistancing #philippinesnews
March 23, 2020
