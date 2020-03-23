World Share

Philippines slum residents struggle with social distancing

In south-east Asia, governments have imposed broad restrictions in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading. In the Philippines, millions are confined to their homes, and cities have been placed under lockdown. But people who live in slums are concerned that crowded living quarters could make it harder to fight the virus - if it begins to spread there. Aksel Zaimovic reports.