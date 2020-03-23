World Share

Restaurants practise social distancing with no-contact delivery

Restaurants are witnessing a surge in delivery orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many are offering "no contact" options. Here's how a waffle shop in Istanbul is doing it. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #deliveryguy #quarantine