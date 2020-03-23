BizTech Share

Japan mulls postponing Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

It's looking increasingly likely that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed because of the COVID-19 virus. Japanese authorities - until now - have maintained they would be going ahead. But now, countries are starting to pull out. And pressure is mounting on the International Olympic Committee to make a decision. Francis Collings reports. For more on this, we spoke to Kieran Maguire from Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Japan #OlympicGames #Coronavirus