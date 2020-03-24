POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Argentina among nations to face brunt of Covid-19
03:51
World
Argentina among nations to face brunt of Covid-19
Argentina is in total lockdown until March 31. The coronavirus hit the country at a time when it was renegotiating its foreign debt and dealing with a recession and inflation. The country has reported 266 cases and four deaths. Only 27 have recovered leaving many with doubts over the government’s ability to cope with the crisis. Monica Yanakiew reports from Buenos Aires. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #argentinacoronavirus #argentinalockdown #argentinanews
March 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?