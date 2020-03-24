World Share

US President Trump suggests restrictions may be lifted soon

The US President Donald Trump has suggested that restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus might soon be lifted. Saying that the country wasn't built to be shut down, Trump said America would "soon be open for business".