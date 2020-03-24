POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Trump suggests restrictions may be lifted soon
02:06
World
US President Trump suggests restrictions may be lifted soon
The US President Donald Trump has suggested that restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus might soon be lifted. Saying that the country wasn’t built to be shut down, Trump said America would “soon be open for business”. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirusrestrictions #coronavirusrestrictionsinus #uscoronavirus
March 24, 2020
