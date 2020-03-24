POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: How to Stop a Pandemic of Fear?
26:00
World
CORONAVIRUS: How to Stop a Pandemic of Fear?
Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly - and so too has the concern about what might happen, to loved ones, jobs, livelihoods. So how can we contain the outbreak of fear, among worried citizens? Sander van der Linden Social Psychology Expert, Cambridge University Kelly Hunstone Chief Executive, Social Change UK Paul Marsden Consumer Psychology Lecturer, University of the Arts London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD. #COVID19, #CORONAVIRUS, #WHO, #HerdImmunity, #FlattenTheCurve, #FakeNews, #coronavirusmisinformation #USA, #UK, #Italy, #SouthKorea, #Japan, #Taiwan, #Spain, #France,
March 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?