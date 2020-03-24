BizTech Share

Coronavirus outbreak suffocating Bangladesh's textile sector | Money Talks

As many as 1.2 million Bangladeshi garment workers stand to lose their jobs, after a number of western companies withdrew their orders due to coronavirus. Brands such as Primark, C&A and Marks & Spencer say they took the steps after their sales plummeted since the start of the outbreak. But with cancellations already amounting to nearly $2 billion, garment industry leaders fear the sector may not be able to stay afloat. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #Coronavirus #Bangladesh #TextileSector