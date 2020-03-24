World Share

China's Hubei province prepares to relax travel restrictions

After two-months of public lockdown, the Chinese province where the coronavirus was first reported is preparing to reopen. Travel restrictions in and out of Hubei province will be lifted on Wednesday. But those in the city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - will have to wait a little longer before they can move around freely. Melinda Nucifora has the details.