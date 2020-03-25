World Share

Turkey starts mass production of ventilators

Turkey reported seven more deaths from the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases has risen by 343 to nearly 1900. Around the world, critical cases have been overwhelming the medical infrastructure in hospitals. In an attempt to pre-empt this, Turkey's health minister has announced plans to mass-produce ventilators. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more.