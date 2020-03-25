POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey starts mass production of ventilators
02:13
Turkey starts mass production of ventilators
Turkey reported seven more deaths from the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases has risen by 343 to nearly 1900. Around the world, critical cases have been overwhelming the medical infrastructure in hospitals. In an attempt to pre-empt this, Turkey’s health minister has announced plans to mass-produce ventilators. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #ventilator #turkeynews #coronavirus
March 25, 2020
