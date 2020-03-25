World Share

Is personal privacy at risk during the battle against the coronavirus?

To curb the spread of the pandemic, several countries will monitor cell phones to track people with Covid-19 and those who have come into close contact with them. But these measures are sparking debates over privacy. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusPrivacy