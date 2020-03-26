World Share

Libyan Health Ministry: First case of coronavirus confirmed

Libya has joined the list of nations to report the virus in its territory. Already dealing with a rogue warlord and his illegal militia and a migrant crisis, Libya is bracing for another huge challenge.