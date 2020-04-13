POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York hospital system faces challenges to deal with virus
New York hospital system faces challenges to deal with virus
As the epicenter of the US coronavirus crisis, New York’s hospital system is facing a momentous challenge, with not enough beds, not enough supplies and most critically, not enough ventilators. Jade Barker has more from New York. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #newyorkcoronavirus #nyhospitalsystem #nycoronavirus
April 13, 2020
