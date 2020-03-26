World Share

Israeli High Court allows surveillance programme to continue

On Tuesday, Israel’s High Court of Justice gave the green light to Israel’s domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet to continue tracking coronavirus patients using their cell phones. It’s a reversal of the court’s previous ruling, which banned police from tracking Israelis in isolation. For many human rights activists, it is a violation of privacy. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #israelnews #israelcoronavirus #coronavirus