Social distancing not an option for Rohingya refugees

So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any refugee camps around the world. But aid workers say that could be because of an almost complete lack of testing. They're expecting the virus to spread much faster in the camps than elsewhere - and they're concerned they will not have the resources to deal with it. Shamim Chowdhury explains.