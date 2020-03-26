POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Social distancing not an option for Rohingya refugees
01:48
World
Social distancing not an option for Rohingya refugees
So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any refugee camps around the world. But aid workers say that could be because of an almost complete lack of testing. They’re expecting the virus to spread much faster in the camps than elsewhere - and they’re concerned they will not have the resources to deal with it. Shamim Chowdhury explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #rohinghyarefugees #rohingya #coronavirusinrefugeecamps
March 26, 2020
