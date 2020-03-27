BizTech Share

Coronavirus: What Now for the Global Economy?

Money is being printed, interest rates cut, billions invested to try to stop the global economy from imploding because of coronavirus. But the measures announced by central banks and governments have done little to stop the slide in share prices - so what next? GUESTS Asad Hamir Tech Entrepreneur Lukman Otunuga Senior Research Analyst, FXTM Ranko Berich Head of Market Analysis, Monex Europe Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #coronavirus #pandemic #economy