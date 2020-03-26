Coronavirus: Business SOS

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Loans, tax breaks, emergency funding - governments have been scrambling to help businesses big and small face up to the coronavirus crisis. But when orders collapse to almost zero, even the most successful operations are fighting to survive. ​GUESTS Asad Hamir Tech Entrepreneur LOCATOR: LONDON Kwame Otiende Owner, The Jago Arts Venue LOCATOR: LONDON Cuneyt Cicek, Chief Executive, MyBranders International LOCATOR: CIESZYN, POLAND Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
March 26, 2020
