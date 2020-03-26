POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africans prepare for a 21-day lockdown amid pandemic | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
South Africa will begin a 21-day nationwide lockdown at midnight as the number of coronavirus cases rises steeply to more than 900. The measure is one of the most stringent yet on the continent. And as Adesewa Josh reports, many South Africans are bracing for the worst. For more, we were joined by Agnes Gitau in London. She is a consulting partner at advisory firm GBS Africa. #SouthAfrica #Locksown #COVID19
March 26, 2020
