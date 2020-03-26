BizTech Share

Business closures over COVID-19 drive record unemployment | Money Talks

More than three million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, painting a worrying picture of the damage to the US economy that's already been caused by the coronavirus crisis. The number shatters the previous record of 695,000 set in October 1982. Some economists believe the world's biggest economy is already in recession, and the latest figures could support that view. The government's already announced plans to provide cash handouts to all Americans as part of a $2 trillion stimulus package, but even that may not be enough for people to make ends meet. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy, chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USeconomy #USjobs #Coronavirus