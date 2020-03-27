POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gazan artists paint N95 masks to raise awareness
Gazan artists paint N95 masks to raise awareness
Gaza’s Health Ministry reported seven new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the tally to nine. Humanitarian officials are warning that without enough help, communities in Gaza are headed for catastrophe. As they wait to see if help will come, and after thirteen years under an Israeli military and economic blockade... Gazans are doing what they can to help each other. Sarah Balter reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #gaza #coronavirusmask #medicalmasks
March 27, 2020
