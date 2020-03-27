POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lagos resident makes hand sanitizer at home after price hike
Lagos resident makes hand sanitizer at home after price hike
As we know, health experts say hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. In Nigeria, it has led to an unprecedented increase in the price of hand sanitizers. And, as Adesewa Josh reports, some are now turning to home made products. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #handsanitizer #homemadesanitizer #coronavirussanitizer
March 27, 2020
