Why will a coronavirus vaccine take 18 months to develop?
04:39
BizTech
Why will a coronavirus vaccine take 18 months to develop?
Vaccinations take a long time to develop, and with good reason. Is it realistic to expect a coronavirus vaccine in 18 months? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #coronavirusvaccine #vaccine
March 27, 2020
