BizTech Share

Experts warn of health risks from working from home | Money Talks

As more and more countries around the world lock down, it's now estimated that one in five people globally are under orders to stay indoors. That means tens of millions of people are now working from home. It may provide staff with greater protection from coronavirus, but physiotherapists are warning it's exposing people to a different range of health risks. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Ergonomics #Coronavirus #WorkingFromHome