POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Experts warn of health risks from working from home | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
Experts warn of health risks from working from home | Money Talks
As more and more countries around the world lock down, it's now estimated that one in five people globally are under orders to stay indoors. That means tens of millions of people are now working from home. It may provide staff with greater protection from coronavirus, but physiotherapists are warning it's exposing people to a different range of health risks. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Ergonomics #Coronavirus #WorkingFromHome
March 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?