Turkey’s Response to the Coronavirus
Turkey has seen a steady rise of coronavirus cases and deaths. Government measures to cancel most international flights and shut down schools and non-essential services, came during the crucial early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, steps that many countries in the EU failed to take. So, what lessons can Turkey learn from what’s happening in hard-hit places like Italy and Spain? And what will European countries need to do to contain the outbreak? Guests: Silvia Bignamini Health Director of San Francesco Clinic in Bergamo Nur Baran Aksakal Professor at Gazi University Umit Ozlale Professor at Ozyegin University
March 27, 2020
