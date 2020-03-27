World Share

Coronavirus in Europe: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

It's been another grim day in Europe as the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. In Italy, the death toll has seen its highest rise in a single day, dashing hopes that the peak of the crisis was in sight. It was a similar picture in Spain, the second hardest hit European country, with yet another tragic record being set. In UK, 182 people have died and the government says the rate of infection is doubling every three to four days. And one of the newest victims is the Prime Minister. Boris Johnson, along with his Health Secretary and his Chief Medical Officer have all tested positive for coronavirus. Sarah Morice reports.