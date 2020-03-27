World Share

People across the world self-isolating to flatten the curve

We have entered a brave new world, a world we never thought we could ever imagine in our lifetime. Everyone, where possible, has been asked to self isolate, to flatten the spread of coronavirus. But with no real end in sight. Yasmin Khatun Dewan takes a look at what self-isolation means. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #flattenthecurve #selfisolation #pandemic