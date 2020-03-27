POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
People across the world self-isolating to flatten the curve
01:14
World
People across the world self-isolating to flatten the curve
We have entered a brave new world, a world we never thought we could ever imagine in our lifetime. Everyone, where possible, has been asked to self isolate, to flatten the spread of coronavirus. But with no real end in sight. Yasmin Khatun Dewan takes a look at what self-isolation means. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #flattenthecurve #selfisolation #pandemic
March 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?