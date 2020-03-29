POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic causes pollutant emissions to drop worldwide
With the strick lockdowns across Europe, it seems air pollution is dropping. The pandemic has forced cars off the roads and industry to slow down. And as Sarah Morice reports, some cities have more than halved their emissions of some pollutants. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid #Europe
March 29, 2020
