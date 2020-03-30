World Share

Nigeria battling Covid-19 and Lassa fever outbreaks

Three weeks ago, Nigeria had only one confirmed case of COVID-19. Now, it has more than 111 and one death. But for more than 45 years, Africa's most populous country has also been struggling to contain another viral disease - known as Lassa fever. Ohi Odiai reports from Lagos. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #Nigeria #NigeriaCoronavirus