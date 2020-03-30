POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top health official warns more than 100,000 will die in US
Top health official warns more than 100,000 will die in US
Now to the country with the most coronavirus infections- The United States has more than 140-thousand confirmed cases. The White House medical adviser warns millions of Americans could eventually be infected, and has convinced President Donald Trump to extend federal guidelines, including social distancing, until the end of April. Trump says if the death toll is kept under 100-thousand, then the country has done a very good job. Liz Maddock has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirus #usdeathtoll #trumpcoronavirus
March 30, 2020
