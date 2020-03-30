BizTech Share

Oil prices plunge to their lowest level in 18 years | Money Talks

Oil prices have sunk to an 18-year low as global demand collapses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world, including the world's top oil consumers China and the US, have all but shut-down their economies to try to contain the outbreak. Oil is also under pressure from Saudi Arabia's price war with Russia and American producers, and that could drive some countries that depend on oil exports into economic ruin. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of the energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #OilPrices #BrentCrude #Coronavirus