Confirmed case numbers in Spain surpass China
02:24
World
Confirmed case numbers in Spain surpass China
The Spanish government says the country has experienced a steady, and daily, reduction of new COVID-19 infections over the past five days. The number of deaths continues to rise. Spain and Italy remain the worst affected European nations. More than 7,000 people have died in Spain and over 11,000 in Italy. Mehmet Solmaz reports on the situation across the continent. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spaincoronavirus #spaincoronavirusnews #spainnews
March 30, 2020
