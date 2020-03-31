World Share

Graffiti artists in Senegal paint murals to create awareness

Creating awareness about the coronavirus has been a challenge in Senegal where many people speak a local dialect. So, graffiti artists are using images to bridge the gap in communication. Adesewa Josh has the story. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #pandemic #pandemicart #pandemicgraffiti