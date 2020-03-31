POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN says Afghan communities at greater risk of Covid-19
01:58
World
The UN has warned that in the developing world - an entire generation could be lost due to the new coronavirus. One of the countries at risk is Afghanistan. It's confirmed at least 170 infections and four deaths, however the government's testing regime is limited. A lack of strong political leadership is also causing confusion about how best to combat the virus. Melinda Nucifora explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Kabul #Afghanistan #KabulCoronavirus
March 31, 2020
