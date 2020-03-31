World Share

NYC Naval Ship: Hopes extra facilities will bring some relief to New York

New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States with over 38-thousand cases and more than 900 deaths. Its health system is heaving under the strain, but additional medical facilities opened on Monday - and are welcome relief. Jade Barker has more from New York.