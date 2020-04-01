COVID-19: The World Reacts | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Coronavirus pandemic is sending many countries around the world into lockdown and putting immense pressure on their healthcare systems. So how are different parts of the world dealing with this global crisis? #coronaviruspandemic #coronaviruslockdown #biggerthanfive Guests: Dr. David Nabarro, WHO's Special Envoy on COVID-19. He's also chair of global health at Imperial College London. Dr. Jerome Kim, the Director General of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul. Dr. Michel Yao, WHO’s Program Manager for Emergency Response in Africa. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 1, 2020
