09:55
World
Coronavirus pandemic in Spain - Focal Point
Apart from Italy, Spain has been the worst hit of all European countries by COVID 19. The first case was confirmed on January 31st. Within weeks, the country was on lockdown and the infection rate was in the tens of thousands. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spain #coronavirus #coronavirusspain
March 31, 2020
