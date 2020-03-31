Wuhan reopens after weeks of lockdown due to pandemic | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A strong rebound in manufacturing activity in China could provide some light at the end of the tunnel for other countries that have shut down their economies to curb the spread of the coronavirus. World markets rallied on the news, as the world's second-biggest economy slowly returns to business from a two-month lockdown.. But analysts say sustaining the trend may be difficult, with demand falling around the world and supply chain constraints persisting. Motheo Khoaripe reports. For more on this, Roderic Wye joined us now from London. He's an associate fellow at Chatham House's Asia-Pacific programme and worked as a China analyst for the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. #Wuhan #ChinaManufacturing #Coronavirus
March 31, 2020
