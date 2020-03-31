POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 and triage - Prioritising patients in overwhelmed hospitals
World
Covid-19 and triage - Prioritising patients in overwhelmed hospitals
As hospitals are swamped with critically ill patients, some medical professionals in Italy have been forced to choose who gets a ventilator and who must be left to fend for themselves. A discussion about the process known as triage is taking place in the US as well. So, how do doctors decide who gets priority? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #covid-19 #triage
March 31, 2020
