POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shutdown threatens the livelihoods of millions in Nigeria | Money Talks
06:32
BizTech
Shutdown threatens the livelihoods of millions in Nigeria | Money Talks
Nigeria has ordered a two-week shutdown of its biggest cities to stop the spread of coronavirus. Home to more than 20-million people, Lagos is Africa's most populous city and the centre of Nigeria's outbreak. But as Sibel Karkus reports, many people are less concerned about contracting the virus, and more worried about where their next meal is going to come from. For more on this story, we spoke to Rafiq Raji in Lagos. He's the Chief Economist at Macro Africa Intel. #Nigeria #Stimulus #Coronavirus
March 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?