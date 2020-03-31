POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy carries the burden of the highest global death toll
02:51
World
Italy carries the burden of the highest global death toll
The number of coronavirus cases in Spain is approaching 100 thousand. A 12 year old girl has died in Belgium, believed to be Europe's youngest victim of COVID-19. And a 13 year old boy who had no underlying medical conditions has died in London. Spain has notched up another sombre record, reporting its highest single-day death toll. 849 people died in just 24 hours, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 8,189. Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #SpainCoronavirus #ItalyCoronavirus #GermanyCoronavirus
March 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?