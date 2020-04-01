POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Infant in Mexico reported to have contracted Covid-19
02:36
World
Infant in Mexico reported to have contracted Covid-19
Mexico has registered its first case of Covid-19 in a baby, with an 8-month catching the virus from his mother. Now, many mothers in Mexico are isolating themselves in order to avoid possible infection. Valeria Leon brings us the inside story from Mexico City on how this health crisis is affecting mothers and their babies. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Mexico #Covid #Coronavirus
April 1, 2020
