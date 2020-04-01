POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Businesses struggle as Japan cancels cherry blossom events | Money Talks
02:15
BizTech
Businesses struggle as Japan cancels cherry blossom events | Money Talks
Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Japan, but this season has been clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. As the number of infections climb to nearly 2,000, the government has had to impose stricter measures to contain the spread. Festivals and other events have either been cancelled or postponed. People are staying at home instead of joining annual traditions. As Laila Humairah reports, it's putting a damper on one centuries-old craft. #Japan #Coronavirus #CherryBlossoms
April 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?