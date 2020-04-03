Coronavirus: Impact on Europe

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain's death toll from the coronavirus is nearing 10,000 people from zero just a month ago. The Spanish government has imposed a lockdown hoping to flatten the curve. But while the foreign minister announced that the outbreak appeared to be slowing, each day more people are dying. So, why has Spain been hit so hard? And did the country mishandle the epidemic? Guests: Jose Antonio Lopez Guerrero Professor of Microbiology at the Autonomous University of Madrid Luis Arroyo Former Political Adviser to Spain’s Ex-PM Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero Cristina Manzano Editor-in-Chief of Esglobal
April 3, 2020
