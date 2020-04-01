POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pasta production rises as Italians turn to comfort food
01:44
World
As fear of infection and quarantine set in, around the world, panic buying took off. From toilet paper to pantry staples, supermarket shelves were stripped bare. Sarah Morice takes a look at how one pasta factory responded to the high demand and how the product is bringing people together, in locked-down Italy. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #italianpasta #italycoronavirus #panicbuying
April 1, 2020
