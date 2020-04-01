World Share

Pasta production rises as Italians turn to comfort food

As fear of infection and quarantine set in, around the world, panic buying took off. From toilet paper to pantry staples, supermarket shelves were stripped bare. Sarah Morice takes a look at how one pasta factory responded to the high demand and how the product is bringing people together, in locked-down Italy.