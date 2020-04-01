POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US government predicts up to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 | Money Talks
07:00
BizTech
US government predicts up to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 | Money Talks
From all-time highs to record lows, global stock markets have closed out the first quarter with their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. Shares in the US lost 20 percent between January and March, as the coronavirus pandemic hit investor sentiment. The first trading day of a new quarter extended losses in financial markets, after the White House changed its tune on the severity of COVID-19. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we spoke to Bruno Verstraete in Zurich. He's a partner and chief economist at Lakefield Partners. #USgovernment #COVID19 #InvestorSentiment
April 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?