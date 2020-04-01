BizTech Share

Iran launches $10B stimulus despite sanctions, low exports | Money Talks

Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus, with more than 3,000 deaths and nearly 48,000 confirmed cases. Now it’s government is launching a $10 billion package to help people and business cope better with the outbreak. President Hassan Rouhani says $5.5 billion is being set aside to provide low-cost loans and other forms of financial assistance to vulnerable businesses. For more on this, Taufiq Rahim joined us from Dubai. He's a Middle Eastern politics specialist. #Iran #LowExports #Sanctions