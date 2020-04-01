POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Somalia's creditors cancel $1.4B of country's liabilities
Somalia's creditors cancel $1.4B of country's liabilities
Somalia has been granted debt relief of more than a billion dollars by the so-called Paris Club, a group that includes the US and Norway, among other countries, as well as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The African nation has worked hard for several years to qualify for the debt cancellation, which now paves the way for the war-torn country to rebuild its economy. Mahad Ahmed unpacked this story with us from Mogadishu. He's the CEO of the International Bank of Somalia. #Somalia #IMF #Debt
April 1, 2020
