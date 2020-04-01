World Share

Turkey sends face masks, gloves, antiseptics to EU allies

A plane full of medical equipment from Turkey has arrived in Spain and Italy, as the two countries struggle to cope with the number of coronavirus infections. Andrew Hopkins has the details.