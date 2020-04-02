POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump announces new steps to combat drug traffickers
02:27
World
Trump announces new steps to combat drug traffickers
US coronavirus death toll crosses 5,000 mark but President Donald Trump appears to be more concerned over issues like drug trafficking in the country. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Trump #Coronavirus #DrugCartels
April 2, 2020
