CORONAVIRUS: Can the developing world cope?
26:00
World
Coronavirus is testing even the world’s most sophisticated health systems - so there is real concern about how poorer nations will cope with mass outbreaks. How can the developing world deal with COVID-19? Joining us at the Roundtable was: Mishal Khan Associate Professor, London School of Tropical Medicine Anthony Costello Professor of Global Health, University College London Camilla Knox-Peebles Chief Executive, Amref Health Africa UK Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 2, 2020
